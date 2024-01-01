Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> The award-winning Ford Explorer is a versatile SUV thats perfect for active livestyles. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If youre tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8B87EGA81770 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8B87EGA81770</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2014 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Explorer

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FM5K8B87EGA81770

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230587AA
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

The award-winning Ford Explorer is a versatile SUV that's perfect for active livestyles. This 2014 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8B87EGA81770.



We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Ford Explorer Base for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Ford Explorer Base 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla SE - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 16,452 KM $28,346 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Saturn Ion Quad Coupe MIDLEVEL, LOW KMS, AUTO for sale in Kanata, ON
2005 Saturn Ion Quad Coupe MIDLEVEL, LOW KMS, AUTO 39,909 KM $7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer