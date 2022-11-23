Menu
2014 Ford Focus

103,700 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK! LOW KM!! SUPER CLEAN! AUTO, SUNROOF!

2014 Ford Focus

SE HATCHBACK! LOW KM!! SUPER CLEAN! AUTO, SUNROOF!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9406987
  • Stock #: 22097
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29EL408814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this SUPER CLEAN 2014 Ford Focus SE hatchback!!! Features include: automatic transmission, leather, heated seats, sunroof, navigation, Sony premium audio, remote keyless entry & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $138 bi-weekly with $0 down over 54 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

LEATHER
SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
POWER GROUP
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
SONY PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

