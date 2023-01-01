2014 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9622615

Stock #: 23014

23014 VIN: 1FADP3L92EL278855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,900 KM

Vehicle Features Packages RECARO SEATS NAVIGATION REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SATELLITE RADIO BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE ALLOY WHEELS LEATHER INTERIOR POWER GROUP TOUCH SCREEN RADIO POWER SUNROOF Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

