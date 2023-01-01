Menu
2014 Ford Focus

148,900 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

ST!! 6SPD, RECARO SEATS, NAV, SONY AUDIO, SUNROOF!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

148,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622615
  • Stock #: 23014
  • VIN: 1FADP3L92EL278855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,900 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW FOCUS ST!!! 6-SPEED MANUAL!!!! RECARO SEATS!!!! THIS IS THE COMPACT RACE CAR YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR!! Features include: power sunroof, Recaro seats, leather interior, navigation, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, power group, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $267 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

RECARO SEATS
NAVIGATION
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
ALLOY WHEELS
LEATHER INTERIOR
POWER GROUP
TOUCH SCREEN RADIO
POWER SUNROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

