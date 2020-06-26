2014 GMC Yukon

Convenience Cruise Control Safety Child security rear door locks

Additional Features 4-wheel drive

Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions

Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*

Rear vision camera system *Integrated into license plate pocket*

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel

Lighting, theatre dimming, door handle or keyless remote activated illumination

Lighting, rear reading

Defogger, rear window, electric

Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features

Antenna, integral, right rear quarter glass, flush mounted

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpet

Interior appointments, woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim

Steering wheel, controls, audio and cruise

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area, console, glove compartment

Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor

Assist steps, Black

Grille, chrome surround with dark mesh insert

Door handles, colour keyed

Mouldings, bodyside, colour keyed

Liftgate, manual with lift glass

Lighting, headlamps, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass

Roof rails, black

Spare tire, P265/70R-17, jack and wheel wrench

StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance

Airbags, front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection

Airbags, front driver and passenger, dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system

Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride

Instrumentation, analogue -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure, tachometer, coolant temp

Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization, vehicle info, average fuel consumption, GM oil life, compass, outside temp

Alternator, 160 amp

Battery, heavy duty, maintenance free with rundown protection -inc: retained accessory pwr

Brakes, power, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Differential, heavy duty, rear locking

Exhaust system, single, stainless steel

Steering, power-assist

Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob

Glass, solar-ray, deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver/right front passenger

Spare tire carrier, lockable, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Windshield wipers and washers -inc: front intermittent wet-arm flat-blade wipers w/pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer

GVWR, 3311 kg (7300 lbs)

Suspension -inc: front coil-over-shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multilink w/coil spring

Rear parking assist, ultrasonic -inc: audible warning

Audio system, 6-speaker system

Mirrors, exterior rear-view, power adjustable, colour keyed, manual folding, heated

Driver lumbar control, manual

Power seat adjuster, drivers side

Seating, 2nd row, premium cloth, 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest

Console, front, centre fold-down armrest -inc: storage, lockable compartment in seat cushion

Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI, E85 flexfuel capable *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

Axle, rear, 3.08 ratio

Airbags, head curtain, 1st, 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor, outboard seating position coverage

Seatbelts -inc: 3- point belts for all seating positions except front centre (lap belt only), driver & front passenger pretensioners

Cupholders, 2 in front row, 2 in 3rd row

Pedals, power adjustable foot pedals

Wheels, 17" x 7.5" aluminum, sport -inc: 17" x 7.5" full size steel spare wheel

