2014 GMC Yukon

2014 GMC Yukon

SLE

2014 GMC Yukon

SLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

  • 130,471KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5290505
  • Stock #: 400641A
  • VIN: 1GKS2AE02ER106720
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, OnStar, Running Boards

As capable as they are handsome, the Yukon and the stretched Yukon XL are multitasking machines. -Car and Driver This 2014 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon does it all in style. This SUV has 130,471 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in some rear positions
  • Lock-out protection *For doors and liftgate*
  • Rear vision camera system *Integrated into license plate pocket*
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
  • Lighting, theatre dimming, door handle or keyless remote activated illumination
  • Lighting, rear reading
  • Defogger, rear window, electric
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features
  • Antenna, integral, right rear quarter glass, flush mounted
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpet
  • Interior appointments, woodgrain accents on the instrument panel and door trim
  • Steering wheel, controls, audio and cruise
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area, console, glove compartment
  • Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor
  • Assist steps, Black
  • Grille, chrome surround with dark mesh insert
  • Door handles, colour keyed
  • Mouldings, bodyside, colour keyed
  • Liftgate, manual with lift glass
  • Lighting, headlamps, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: flash-to-pass
  • Roof rails, black
  • Spare tire, P265/70R-17, jack and wheel wrench
  • StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance
  • Airbags, front side impact -inc: thorax & pelvic protection
  • Airbags, front driver and passenger, dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system
  • Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
  • Instrumentation, analogue -inc: speedometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure, tachometer, coolant temp
  • Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: vehicle personalization, vehicle info, average fuel consumption, GM oil life, compass, outside temp
  • Alternator, 160 amp
  • Battery, heavy duty, maintenance free with rundown protection -inc: retained accessory pwr
  • Brakes, power, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Differential, heavy duty, rear locking
  • Exhaust system, single, stainless steel
  • Steering, power-assist
  • Transfer case, single speed (4Hi) -inc: electronic autotrac w/rotary control knob
  • Glass, solar-ray, deep tinted -inc: all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver/right front passenger
  • Spare tire carrier, lockable, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
  • Windshield wipers and washers -inc: front intermittent wet-arm flat-blade wipers w/pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer
  • GVWR, 3311 kg (7300 lbs)
  • Suspension -inc: front coil-over-shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multilink w/coil spring
  • Rear parking assist, ultrasonic -inc: audible warning
  • Audio system, 6-speaker system
  • Mirrors, exterior rear-view, power adjustable, colour keyed, manual folding, heated
  • Driver lumbar control, manual
  • Power seat adjuster, drivers side
  • Seating, 2nd row, premium cloth, 60/40 split-folding bench -inc: fold-down centre armrest
  • Console, front, centre fold-down armrest -inc: storage, lockable compartment in seat cushion
  • Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 with Active Fuel Management -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI, E85 flexfuel capable *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
  • Axle, rear, 3.08 ratio
  • Airbags, head curtain, 1st, 2nd and 3rd row -inc: roof mounted rollover sensor, outboard seating position coverage
  • Seatbelts -inc: 3- point belts for all seating positions except front centre (lap belt only), driver & front passenger pretensioners
  • Cupholders, 2 in front row, 2 in 3rd row
  • Pedals, power adjustable foot pedals
  • Wheels, 17" x 7.5" aluminum, sport -inc: 17" x 7.5" full size steel spare wheel

