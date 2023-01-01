2014 Hyundai Tucson

$13,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10113933

10113933 Stock #: 430400A

430400A VIN: KM8JU3AGXEU930599

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 430400A

Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio 58 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,040 kgs (4,497 lbs) Engine: 2.4L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode Media / Nav / Comm 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers), 160 watts (max, 40 watt x 4 channels), iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna w/AM/FM/XM reception, steer... Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

