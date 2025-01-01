Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

104,601 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Fwd 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle
12541216

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Fwd 4dr North

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 12541216
  2. 12541216
  3. 12541216
  4. 12541216
  5. 12541216
  6. 12541216
  7. 12541216
  8. 12541216
  9. 12541216
  10. 12541216
  11. 12541216
  12. 12541216
  13. 12541216
  14. 12541216
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJLCS3EW122530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4341A
  • Mileage 104,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2021 Subaru ASCENT Touring 8-Passenger for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Subaru ASCENT Touring 8-Passenger 99,844 KM $29,588 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid CVT Hybrid Sedan for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid CVT Hybrid Sedan 66,050 KM $31,778 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 Komfort 55 TFSI quattro for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Audi Q7 Komfort 55 TFSI quattro 90,648 KM $40,388 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2014 Jeep Cherokee