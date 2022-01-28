$22,809+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4x4 Limited
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
131,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8182083
- Stock #: TW2918a
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG9EC559120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET) C.C.
- Interior Colour Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Very well cared for SUV with two sets of very good wheels! Vehicle does have a minor carfax report. Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!
Vehicle Features
Power Sunroof
8 Speed Automatic (DFL) - Automatic
V6, 3.6l, (ERB) - Gas (W/23R 23J)
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT/NAV
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1