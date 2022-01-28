Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

131,258 KM

Details Description Features

$22,809

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Limited

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$22,809

+ taxes & licensing

131,258KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182083
  • Stock #: TW2918a
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG9EC559120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET) C.C.
  • Interior Colour Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TW2918a
  • Mileage 131,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well cared for SUV with two sets of very good wheels! Vehicle does have a minor carfax report. Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
8 Speed Automatic (DFL) - Automatic
V6, 3.6l, (ERB) - Gas (W/23R 23J)
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT/NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 131,258 KM
$22,809 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 32,248 KM
$34,809 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 80,418 KM
$19,659 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory