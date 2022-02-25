Menu
2014 Kia Rio

143,437 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, LOADED!

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

143,437KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8361471
  • Stock #: 22027
  • VIN: KNADM5A35E6945927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel-efficient, well-equipped hatchback? Look no further, this 2014 Kia Rio hatchback is the vehicle for you! Features include: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power group, cruize control, heated seats, bluetooth, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $110 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

BLUETOOTH
AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
CD/MP3 PLAYER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

