Check out this well-equipped, reliable hatchback!! This 2014 Mazda3 GT has it all, including: power sunroof, heated seats, cloth interior, back-up camera, push-button start, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $145 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT HATCH, AUTO, SUNROOF, B/U CAM, HEATED SEATS!

12287706

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT HATCH, AUTO, SUNROOF, B/U CAM, HEATED SEATS!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1M32E1169476

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24045
  • Mileage 0

Check out this well-equipped, reliable hatchback!! This 2014 Mazda3 GT has it all, including: power sunroof, heated seats, cloth interior, back-up camera, push-button start, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $145 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
SUNROOF
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3