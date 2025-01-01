Menu
Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

Sharp handling and strong engines make the 2014 Mazda3 a joy to drive. It also has an upscale interior and excellent fuel economy. - cars.usnews.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the cars traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

12572135

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JM1BM1V77E1153775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

Sharp handling and strong engines make the 2014 Mazda3 a joy to drive. It also has an upscale interior and excellent fuel economy. - cars.usnews.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2014 Mazda MAZDA3