2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
VIN JM1BM1V77E1153775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
Sharp handling and strong engines make the 2014 Mazda3 a joy to drive. It also has an upscale interior and excellent fuel economy. - cars.usnews.com This 2014 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2014 Mazda 3 marks the third generation of the compact car favorite. In this redesign, Mazda set out to preserve the car's traditional strengths -- including its everyday practicality, choice of sedan and hatchback body styles and fun-to-drive nature -- while simultaneously improving refinement.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2014 Mazda MAZDA3