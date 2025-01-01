2014 Nissan NV 3500

Menu
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

This Nissan NV is designed to meet the needs of both businesses and big families. This 2014 Nissan NV Passenger Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With this Nissan NV Passenger Van, theres always room for more. It has room for 12 with 324 seating configurations. Whether its sharing a multi-family vacation, taking little leaguers and gear to the game, or being the king of the carpool, this NV transports your expectations as well as your passengers. Youve got easy access to seating with a sliding side door and a low step-in height. Innovative heating and cooling keep everyone comfortable, too. It all adds up to a team player we can all cheer for. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

This Nissan NV is designed to meet the needs of both businesses and big families. This 2014 Nissan NV Passenger Van is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With this Nissan NV Passenger Van, there's always room for more. It has room for 12 with 324 seating configurations. Whether it's sharing a multi-family vacation, taking little leaguers and gear to the game, or being the king of the carpool, this NV transports your expectations as well as your passengers. You've got easy access to seating with a sliding side door and a low step-in height. Innovative heating and cooling keep everyone comfortable, too. It all adds up to a team player we can all cheer for. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Exterior

Fog Lights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

