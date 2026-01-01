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2014 Nissan Rogue
SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2014 Nissan Rogue
SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 5N1AT2MV7EC820848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve.
It's Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve.
It's Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT
GVWR: 2,122 kgs (4,678lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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$6,995
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Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2014 Nissan Rogue