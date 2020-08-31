2014 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Tires: P205/55HR16 AS Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

