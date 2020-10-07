Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

119,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

2014 Nissan Sentra

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6046158
  • Stock #: PC0042
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6EL621047

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC0042
  • Mileage 119,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!

For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2014 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 119,354 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Compass
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Navigation
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Premium Sound Package
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
3.52 AXLE RATIO
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Xm Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
Tires: P205/50VR17 AS
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17" Forked 7-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

