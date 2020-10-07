For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2014 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 119,354 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Compass
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Navigation
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Premium Sound Package
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest