2014 Nissan Sentra

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Premium Sound Package Leatherette Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank 3.52 AXLE RATIO 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Xm Navtraffic Real-Time Traffic Display Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio Tires: P205/50VR17 AS Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 17" Forked 7-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Leather Gear Shifter Material

