2014 RAM 1500
HEMI V8!! 4WD!! BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10400691
- Stock #: 20080-1
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES250377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a functional, capable, 8-cylinder yet affordable truck? Then this 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab is the truck you have been looking for! Loaded up with all the features you need including: 4 wheel drive, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, cruise control, power group, bedliner, tonneau cover, trailer hitch and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Advertised price is the finance purchase price of ONLY $193 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18400 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
