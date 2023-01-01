Menu
2014 RAM 1500

175,724 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

HEMI V8!! 4WD!! BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!!

2014 RAM 1500

HEMI V8!! 4WD!! BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,724KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400691
  • Stock #: 20080-1
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES250377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a functional, capable, 8-cylinder yet affordable truck? Then this 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 quad cab is the truck you have been looking for! Loaded up with all the features you need including: 4 wheel drive, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, cruise control, power group, bedliner, tonneau cover, trailer hitch and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Advertised price is the finance purchase price of ONLY $193 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18400 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

4WD
TONNEAU COVER
BEDLINER
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
HEMI V8
BACK-UP CAMERA
AIR CONDITIONING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

