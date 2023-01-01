2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 7 2 4 K M Used Good Condition

20080-1 VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES250377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,724 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 4WD TONNEAU COVER BEDLINER BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE HEMI V8 BACK-UP CAMERA AIR CONDITIONING REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

