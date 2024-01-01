$6,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 261,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Maintained at our dealership since 2015; you will not find a better maintained 2015 Subaru Forester out there! Features include: power group, all wheel drive, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, tinted windows, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $6995 plus hst and licensing!
******ASK ABOUT OUT IN-HOUSE LEASING OPTIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE!!!******
+ taxes & licensing
