2014 Subaru Forester

<p>Maintained at our dealership since 2015; you will not find a better maintained 2015 Subaru Forester out there! Features include: power group, all wheel drive, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, tinted windows, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $6995 plus hst and licensing!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>******ASK ABOUT OUT IN-HOUSE LEASING OPTIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE!!!******</span></p>

Buy From Home Available!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCAC5EH407743

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
HEATED SEATS
AM/FM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

