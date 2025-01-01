Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>YES A MANUAL! Super rare Subaru Forster with a manual transmission, cant get these new with manual anymore! local trade in with lots of life left in it! If you need something with a ton of room, and like driving a manual-come see this Subaru! We will have it all cleaned up for you plus we offer rust proofing, even extended protection options! </span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $89 weekly with $500 down over 36 months at 9.99% OR cash purchase price of $10,991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2014 Subaru Forester

159,826 KM

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i MANUAL! | REARVIEW CAM | HEATED SEATS

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i MANUAL! | REARVIEW CAM | HEATED SEATS

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,826KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC5EG409133

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,826 KM

YES A MANUAL! Super rare Subaru Forster with a manual transmission, can't get these new with manual anymore! local trade in with lots of life left in it! If you need something with a ton of room, and like driving a manual-come see this Subaru! We will have it all cleaned up for you plus we offer rust proofing, even extended protection options!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $89 weekly with $500 down over 36 months at 9.99% OR cash purchase price of $10,991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$10,991

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Subaru Forester