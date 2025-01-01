$10,991+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i MANUAL! | REARVIEW CAM | HEATED SEATS
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,826 KM
Vehicle Description
YES A MANUAL! Super rare Subaru Forster with a manual transmission, can't get these new with manual anymore! local trade in with lots of life left in it! If you need something with a ton of room, and like driving a manual-come see this Subaru! We will have it all cleaned up for you plus we offer rust proofing, even extended protection options!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $89 weekly with $500 down over 36 months at 9.99% OR cash purchase price of $10,991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
