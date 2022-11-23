Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9431892
  • Stock #: 220409A
  • VIN: JF2SJHDC7EH473137

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220409A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Forester is a genuinely useful crossover with room, a view, and most importantly, utility. This 2014 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

