Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this 2014 Subaru Impreza AWD!!! Features include: all wheel drive, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $131 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD</span></p>

2014 Subaru Impreza

179,875 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Subaru Impreza

AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Impreza

AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1722218804
  2. 1722218803
  3. 1722218803
  4. 1722218803
  5. 1722218804
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GJAC68EH003700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2014 Subaru Impreza AWD!!! Features include: all wheel drive, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $131 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER GROUP
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD!! HEATED/COOLED SEATS, TRAILERING PKG! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD!! HEATED/COOLED SEATS, TRAILERING PKG! 83,907 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, ONLY 7700KM!! LEATHER, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, ONLY 7700KM!! LEATHER, LOADED! 7,700 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX RX350, ONLY 39K, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Lexus RX RX350, ONLY 39K, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, LOADED! 39,574 KM $44,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Impreza