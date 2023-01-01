$16,888+ tax & licensing
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2014 Toyota Avalon
4dr Sdn Limited
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
184,377KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10397628
- Stock #: 3528A
- VIN: 4T1BK1EB0EU083007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare limited edition Avalon comes with Sunroof, smart cruise control, blind spot monitoring, smart key, memory seat, navigation gps, leather interior and more. Call us for a viewing .
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 64.0L
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Front tires: 225/45VR18.0
Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Speakers: 9
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
GVWR: 2,320kg (5,115lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Exterior body width: 1,835mm (72.2)
Rear tires: 225/45VR18.0
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Blind spot: warning
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1)
Front hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
Wheelbase: 2,820mm (111.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,478mm (58.2)
Exterior height: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,428mm (56.2)
Passenger volume: 3,027L (106.9 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 954mm (37.6)
Horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,605kg (3,538lbs)
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.0mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,960mm (195.3)
Rear legroom: 995mm (39.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1