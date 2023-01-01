Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Avalon

184,377 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Avalon

2014 Toyota Avalon

4dr Sdn Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Avalon

4dr Sdn Limited

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 10397628
  2. 10397628
  3. 10397628
  4. 10397628
  5. 10397628
  6. 10397628
  7. 10397628
  8. 10397628
  9. 10397628
  10. 10397628
  11. 10397628
  12. 10397628
  13. 10397628
  14. 10397628
  15. 10397628
  16. 10397628
  17. 10397628
  18. 10397628
  19. 10397628
  20. 10397628
Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10397628
  • Stock #: 3528A
  • VIN: 4T1BK1EB0EU083007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3528A
  • Mileage 184,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare limited edition Avalon comes with Sunroof, smart cruise control, blind spot monitoring, smart key, memory seat, navigation gps, leather interior and more. Call us for a viewing .

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 64.0L
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Front tires: 225/45VR18.0
Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Speakers: 9
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
GVWR: 2,320kg (5,115lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Exterior body width: 1,835mm (72.2)
Rear tires: 225/45VR18.0
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Blind spot: warning
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1)
Front hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
Wheelbase: 2,820mm (111.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,478mm (58.2)
Exterior height: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,428mm (56.2)
Passenger volume: 3,027L (106.9 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 954mm (37.6)
Horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,605kg (3,538lbs)
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.0mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,960mm (195.3)
Rear legroom: 995mm (39.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

2018 Dodge Durango G...
 121,677 KM
$34,897 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX STI ...
 86,825 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 29,601 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory