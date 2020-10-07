Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
If you think mid-size sedans are boring, you're in for a surprise with the Toyota Camry. This 2014 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2014 Toyota Camry is one of the most popular mid-sized sedans in North America and it's the most sensible choice for shoppers focused on value and comfort. The Camry has always been known for smooth comfort but, while it may surprise some, the 2014 version is more than just merely competent in getting down the road, even when the pavement has a lot of twists and turns. The 2014 Camry delivers a better ride than past models with handling and response that would likely amaze and delight previous owners. Along with the commendable ride and handling, the 2014 Camry also gets high marks for its quiet interior. Add it all up, and the Camry no longer has to be considered for its utilitarian and resale values alone. This sedan has 75,723 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $102.14 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Window grid antenna
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
3.63 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Chrome bodyside insert
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest