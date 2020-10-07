Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

75,723 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

75,723KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6173529
  • Stock #: 410104A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK0EU819866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

If you think mid-size sedans are boring, you're in for a surprise with the Toyota Camry. This 2014 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2014 Toyota Camry is one of the most popular mid-sized sedans in North America and it's the most sensible choice for shoppers focused on value and comfort. The Camry has always been known for smooth comfort but, while it may surprise some, the 2014 version is more than just merely competent in getting down the road, even when the pavement has a lot of twists and turns. The 2014 Camry delivers a better ride than past models with handling and response that would likely amaze and delight previous owners. Along with the commendable ride and handling, the 2014 Camry also gets high marks for its quiet interior. Add it all up, and the Camry no longer has to be considered for its utilitarian and resale values alone. This sedan has 75,723 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $102.14 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Window grid antenna
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
3.63 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Chrome bodyside insert
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Battery w/Run Down Protection
64.4 L Fuel Tank
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: super electronically controlled (Super ECT) and sequential shift mode
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver and passenger seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i) and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2008 Nissan Versa 1....
 213,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 81,179 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 36,541 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory