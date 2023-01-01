Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

119,152 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

S MODEL! AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10083834
  Stock #: 22056
  VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC177457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22056
  • Mileage 119,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, 4-cylinder, fuel-efficient, fully loaded vehicle!? Then this 2014 Corolla S is the car you need! Features include: automatic transmission, power sunroof, leather seats with cloth inserts, heated seats, touch-screen radio with CD/MP3 player, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $249 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 36 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AUTOMATIC
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER SUNROOF
TOUCH SCREEN RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
CRUISE CONTROL
ALLOY WHEELS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

