2014 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 1 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10083834

10083834 Stock #: 22056

22056 VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC177457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22056

Mileage 119,152 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AUTOMATIC LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER SUNROOF TOUCH SCREEN RADIO BACK-UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.