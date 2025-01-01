Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Be the talk of the town in your new Toyota Corolla S!!! Features include: power group, heated leather seats, back-up camera, air conditioning, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, remote keyless entry, fog lights and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $157 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

149,817 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Corolla

S - AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle
12621783

2014 Toyota Corolla

S - AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1749433009495
  2. 1749433010025
  3. 1749433010479
  4. 1749433010917
  5. 1749433011358
  6. 1749433011824
  7. 1749433012230
  8. 1749433012644
  9. 1749433013035
  10. 1749433013485
  11. 1749433013898
  12. 1749433014390
  13. 1749433014817
  14. 1749433015267
  15. 1749433015700
  16. 1749433016135
  17. 1749433016626
  18. 1749433017047
  19. 1749433017463
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,817KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE8EC185641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the talk of the town in your new Toyota Corolla S!!! Features include: power group, heated leather seats, back-up camera, air conditioning, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, remote keyless entry, fog lights and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $157 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT - 9K, 1L3 TRACK PKG, RECAROS, PDR, NPP EXHAUST for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT - 9K, 1L3 TRACK PKG, RECAROS, PDR, NPP EXHAUST 9,293 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD, LOW KM, RED LEATHER!, SUNROOF!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD, LOW KM, RED LEATHER!, SUNROOF!! 49,781 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport AWD, HUD, BOSE AUDIO, LEATHER, PANO ROOF!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport AWD, HUD, BOSE AUDIO, LEATHER, PANO ROOF!! 63,125 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Toyota Corolla