2014 Toyota Corolla

58,457 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

S - ONLY 58,000KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, 6SPD!

2014 Toyota Corolla

S - ONLY 58,000KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, 6SPD!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8165641
  Stock #: 22008
  VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC136449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the LOW MILEAGE on this 2014 Toyota Corolla S - only 58,000km!!! Feautres include: rare 6-speed manual transmission, power group, heated seats, back-up camera, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free, AM/FM CD/MP3 player, touch-screen radio & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $166 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this low-mileage Corolla S yours!!

Vehicle Features

S MODEL
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER GROUP
AIR CONDITIONING
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

