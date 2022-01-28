$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
S - ONLY 58,000KM! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, 6SPD!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the LOW MILEAGE on this 2014 Toyota Corolla S - only 58,000km!!! Feautres include: rare 6-speed manual transmission, power group, heated seats, back-up camera, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free, AM/FM CD/MP3 player, touch-screen radio & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $166 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this low-mileage Corolla S yours!!
Vehicle Features
