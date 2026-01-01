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<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

147,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
13989531

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ7EM279788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6005A
  • Mileage 147,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline 147,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
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613-824-XXXX

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613-824-5421

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Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2014 Volkswagen Jetta