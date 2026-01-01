$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
Location
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
613-824-5421
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6005A
- Mileage 147,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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