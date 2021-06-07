Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

140,574 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Comfortline 1.8T, AUTO, A/C, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,574KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7225484
  • Stock #: 20095-1
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ7EM351703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fresh trade-in!! This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is the fun, sporty, economical and practical vehicle you have been looking for!! Features include: 1.8L turbocharged 4-cyldiner engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, sunroof, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming, cloth interior, alloy wheels, power group, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $99 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this Jetta yours!!!!

Vehicle Features

AUTOMATIC
A/C
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
BLUETOOTH
CLOTH
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER GROUP
REMOTE START
KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-XXXX

613-830-5676

