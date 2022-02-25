Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

122,024 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,024KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337228
  • Stock #: 22020
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJ0EM391616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this low mileage, well-equipped 2014 Volkswagen Jetta! This one has it all including: automatic transmission, power sunroof, power group, keyless entry, alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $154 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
AUTOMATIC
BLUETOOTH
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER GROUP
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

