2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

84,288 KM

Description

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Trendline 6sp at Tip 4M

Location

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

84,288KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7869444
  • Stock #: T2496A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX5EW511304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Pakata Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2496A
  • Mileage 84,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded in very good condition, with a clean carfax and non-smoker driver! Vehicle has had new brakes and tires installed recently! Come experience out T3 Total, Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

