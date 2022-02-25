Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

117,268 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

AWD, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367882
  • Stock #: 22030
  • VIN: WVGJV3AXXEW573085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this low mileage 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan with ALL the toys! Features include: power sunroof, navigation, power driver seat, touch-screen radio with satellite radio, back-up camera, leather heated seats, power group, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $209 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BACK-UP CAMERA
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

