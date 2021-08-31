Menu
2015 Audi A5

96,559 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Audi A5

2015 Audi A5

Technik - LOW KM! B&O, NAV, SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED!

2015 Audi A5

Technik - LOW KM! B&O, NAV, SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,559KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7910994
  Stock #: 21080
  VIN: WAUWFBFRXFA034313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,559 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! CHECK OUT THIS LOADED AUDI A5 COUPE WITH S-LINE PACKAGE!! Features include: all wheel drive, navigation, bang & olufsen stereo, heated power front seats, sunroof, back-up camera & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $218 bi-weekly with $0 down over 60 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this one gets away!!

Vehicle Features

S-LINE
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
BANG & OLUFSEN STEREO
ALLOY WHEELS
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

