Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi S3

90,621 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2015 Audi S3

2015 Audi S3

AWD!! LOW KM, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi S3

AWD!! LOW KM, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1679417299
  2. 1679417263
  3. 1679417263
  4. 1679417263
  5. 1679417263
  6. 1679417263
  7. 1679417262
  8. 1679417263
  9. 1679417263
  10. 1679417263
  11. 1679417262
  12. 1679417263
  13. 1679417262
  14. 1679417316
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,621KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746056
  • Stock #: 23022
  • VIN: WAUBFRFF8F1017541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an inexpensive, fun-to-drive luxury sedan that won't break the bank?? Then check out this loaded 2015 Audi A3 sedan!! This one has it all, including: ALL WHEEL DRIVE! automatic transmission, power panoramic sunroof, power driver seat, heated front seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, power group, bluetooth hands-free, leather interior and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 48 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $19999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH
POWER GROUP

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2015 Audi S3 AWD!! L...
 90,621 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 1 Series WO...
 24,380 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-SPE...
 83,122 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory