<p>WOW!! Check out this SUPER RARE FIND!!! 2015 BMW 228 M-sport coupe with RARE 6-speed manual tranmission!! This car is the enthusiast spec all day long!!! Features include: coral red dakota leather interior, M-sport package, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Harman Kardon stereo, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Make your neighbours jealous with this one!! Call and book your test drive appointment today!!</span></p>

2015 BMW 228i

109,917 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 228i

228 M-SPORT RARE 6SPD MANUAL!! SUNROOF, LOADED!

2015 BMW 228i

228 M-SPORT RARE 6SPD MANUAL!! SUNROOF, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,917KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA1F5C5XFVW98178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,917 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this SUPER RARE FIND!!! 2015 BMW 228 M-sport coupe with RARE 6-speed manual tranmission!! This car is the 'enthusiast spec' all day long!!! Features include: coral red dakota leather interior, M-sport package, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, Harman Kardon stereo, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $22995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Make your neighbours jealous with this one!! Call and book your test drive appointment today!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

M-SPORT PACKAGE
SUNROOF
HARMAN KARDON STEREO
POWER SEATS
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ALLOY WHEELS
NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-XXXX

613-830-5676

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 BMW 228i