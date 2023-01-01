$17,900+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1
28I, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10285680
- Stock #: 23076
- VIN: WBAVL1C51FVY40162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a CLEAN, low mileage, premium All Wheel Drive crossover vehicle? This 2015 BMW X1 is the one you have been looking for!! Loaded up with a power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, heated seats, power seats, heated steering wheel, power group, CD/MP3 player, executive package, and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Advertised price is finance purchase price of ONLY $192 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
