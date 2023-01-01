Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X1

111,184 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

28I, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X1

28I, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1691701229
  2. 1691701228
  3. 1691701229
  4. 1691701228
  5. 1691701229
  6. 1691701228
  7. 1691701229
  8. 1691701228
  9. 1691701229
  10. 1691701228
  11. 1691701229
  12. 1691701228
  13. 1691701228
  14. 1691701228
  15. 1691701228
  16. 1691701228
  17. 1691701147
  18. 1691701228
  19. 1691701229
  20. 1691701229
  21. 1691701147
  22. 1691701228
  23. 1691701228
  24. 1691701228
  25. 1691701228
  26. 1691701228
  27. 1691701229
  28. 1691701229
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
111,184KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285680
  • Stock #: 23076
  • VIN: WBAVL1C51FVY40162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a CLEAN, low mileage, premium All Wheel Drive crossover vehicle? This 2015 BMW X1 is the one you have been looking for!! Loaded up with a power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, heated seats, power seats, heated steering wheel, power group, CD/MP3 player, executive package, and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Advertised price is finance purchase price of ONLY $192 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AUTOMATIC
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER GROUP
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SEATS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 3,552 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 101,384 KM
$16,791 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade S...
 105,875 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory