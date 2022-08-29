Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

80,343 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn 2.5L Standard RWD

4dr Sdn 2.5L Standard RWD

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9072082
  • Stock #: 22072
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RA1F0138474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

