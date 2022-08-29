2015 Cadillac ATS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 3 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,343 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

