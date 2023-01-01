$23,500+ tax & licensing
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT Damage Claim for $5300 non collision
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
81,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10113939
- Stock #: 430411A
- VIN: 2G1FD1E36F9266525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Smokey Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour BLK SPORT CLOTH
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 430411A
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
With stunning looks, exciting performance, and smart technology, the Camaro is the complete package. This 2015 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance, and true muscle car looks.This coupe has 81,000 kms. It's smokey grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 323HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.54 with $0 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Alternator, 150 amps
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc (Single piston front brakes with super corner rear brakes.)
Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Steering, power, variable ratio
Suspension, Sport
Differential, limited slip (Included and only available with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Axle, 3.27 ratio
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions
Interior
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Compass, located in Driver Information Centre
Console, floor, with armrest
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Glovebox, lockable
Instrumentation, analog includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and engine temperature gauge
Lighting, front reading lamps
Lighting, interior with illuminated entry and theatre dimming
Map pockets, front doors
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 located in centre console storage area and 1 located at front of centre console
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Trunk release, remote, located on driver-side
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Seat adjuster, driver, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Exterior
Tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire
Hood Blanket
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Fascias, front and rear body-colour with front grille and rear diffuser
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable body-colour
Moulding, Black roof ditch
Mouldings, body-colour lower rocker
Spare tire and wheel, not desired tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire
Fog lamps, front projector type
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2