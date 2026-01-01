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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This Chevy Camaro is a perfect blend of its classic heritage with modern technology and engineering with spectacular performance to boot. This 2015 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.<br> <br>The 2015 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for todays enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance, and true muscle car looks.<br> <br>This low mileage convertible has just 25,045 km. Its Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br> <br/><br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

25,045 KM

Details Description

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2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT - Low Mileage

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14509039

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,045KM
VIN 2G1FD3D3XF9240619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 450828B
  • Mileage 25,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This Chevy Camaro is a perfect blend of its classic heritage with modern technology and engineering with spectacular performance to boot. This 2015 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance, and true muscle car looks.

This low mileage convertible has just 25,045 km. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm


*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2015 Chevrolet Camaro