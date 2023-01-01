Menu
Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition cant match. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB6F7241264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2015 Chevrolet Cruze