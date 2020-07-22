Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2015 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 155,600 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Oil life monitoring system
Trunk emergency release handle
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
