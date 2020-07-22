2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Oil life monitoring system

Trunk emergency release handle

Enhanced Acoustic Package

Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Defogger, rear window, electric

Door handles, body-colour

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Alternator, 130 amps

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System

Door locks, rear child security

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock

Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Convenience hooks, rear

Rear air ducts, floor mounted

Brakes, front disc/rear drum

Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted

Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench

Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance

Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter

Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders

Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting

Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel

Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up

Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted

Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear, compound crank

Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable