$45,238+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$45,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN 2GNALAEK9F6102917
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TEST1
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning
If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 10 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $538.48 with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar. Deleted with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
Interior
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Air conditioning, manual climate control
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Exterior
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Glass, tinted
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Door handles, body-color
Mechanical
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
Exhaust, single
Steering, power-assist, electric-variable
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Additional Features
Compass display included in Driver Information Center (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Moldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Armrest, rear center with dual cup holders
Cupholders, 2 front in center console and 2 rear in center armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Console, front center with armrest and concealed storage
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, center-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on center stack surround, and center console cupholders
Bumpers, front and rear body-color with Charcoal lowers
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2015 Chevrolet Equinox