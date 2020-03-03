1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Fresh off-lease from GM AND this vehicle spent the winters in Florida! Check out this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with only 69,000! Comes well-equipped with: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, a/c, cruise control, power driver-seat, heated front seats, bluetooth, back-up camera, satellite radio, remote start & more! Luxe certified pre-owned including: 180-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $110 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14,500 (both prices plus HST & licensing) CALL TODAY AND MAKE THIS EQUINOX YOURS!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3