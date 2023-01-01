Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

48,271 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT - YES ONLY 48,000KM!! HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!!

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT - YES ONLY 48,000KM!! HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,271KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618334
  • Stock #: 23009
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK0F6113763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,271 KM

Vehicle Description

YES ONLY 48,000KM!!! PRACTICALLY LKE NEW!! This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT is the low-mileage, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: power driver seat, heated seats, remote start, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $221 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

1LT
POWER GROUP
POWER DRIVER SEAT
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
SATELLITE RADIO
ALLOY WHEELS
REMOTE START
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

