2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT - YES ONLY 48,000KM!! HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
- Listing ID: 9618334
- Stock #: 23009
- VIN: 2GNALBEK0F6113763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,271 KM
Vehicle Description
YES ONLY 48,000KM!!! PRACTICALLY LKE NEW!! This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT is the low-mileage, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: power driver seat, heated seats, remote start, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $221 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
