Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> The 2015 Chevrolet Impala doesnt only offer great value, it also has an abundance of interior space, family-friendly features and top safety and reliability ratings. This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 40,343 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Impala

40,343 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,343KM
VIN 2G1165S37F9213901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The 2015 Chevrolet Impala doesn't only offer great value, it also has an abundance of interior space, family-friendly features and top safety and reliability ratings. This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 40,343 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Tool kit, road emergency
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
Battery, 70AH, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitoring
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power

Interior

Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Cargo convenience net, trunk
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Lamp, interior, ambient, door
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located forward of console, below the HVAC controls
Lamp, interior, ambient instrument panel
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Console, floor, uplevel with covered storage
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Power outlets, 2, auxiliary, 12-volt located on front of console and inside console
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, rear armrest, front and rear door panels, reconfigurable console with removable cup holders, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk

Exterior

Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass with power sunshade
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth for phone, streaming audio for music for select phones
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - $55.85 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited - $55.85 /Wk 140,126 KM $15,079 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX Auto - $55.85 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Kia Optima LX Auto - $55.85 /Wk 106,152 KM $15,079 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo - $48.45 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo - $48.45 /Wk 98,690 KM $13,079 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Impala