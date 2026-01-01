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<b>Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.<br> <br>The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.<br> <br>This sedan has 181,000 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IhA8NdI5/jkL+0BhHdvWZx71n60zVdEt target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br> <br/><br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Sunroof - Remote Start

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14521048

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Sunroof - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
181,000KM
VIN 1G11C5SLXFF284591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 460791A
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.

This sedan has 181,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm


*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar
REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

Park Assist
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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613-834-6397

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Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2015 Chevrolet Malibu