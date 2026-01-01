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2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Sunroof - Remote Start
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
181,000KM
VIN 1G11C5SLXFF284591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 460791A
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!
The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.
This sedan has 181,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.
This sedan has 181,000 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Park Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2015 Chevrolet Malibu