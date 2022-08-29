Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

129,297 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, AUTO, REMOTE START, BACK-UP CAMERA, XM RADIO!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, AUTO, REMOTE START, BACK-UP CAMERA, XM RADIO!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288589
  • Stock #: 22078
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL0FF213982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this new arrival! All the features you could ever need and a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine as well! Key features include: bluetooth hands-free, power group, air conditioning, alloy wheels, keyless entry, satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $172 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2013 Ford Taurus RAR...
 245,266 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 52,337 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE...
 38,958 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory