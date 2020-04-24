2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Additional Features
- 6-Speaker Audio System
- Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Headlamps, halogen projector
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
- Bumper, front chrome
- CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
- Grille surround, chrome
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
- Pickup box, Wideside
- Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
- Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
- Steering, Recirculating Ball
- Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
