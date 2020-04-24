2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features 6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Headlamps, halogen projector

Glass, deep-tinted

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Bumper, front chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)

Grille surround, chrome

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Pickup box, Wideside

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Steering, Recirculating Ball

Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.