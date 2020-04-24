Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

  • 174,687KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4907553
  • Stock #: 391230B
  • VIN: 1GC1KVE88FF577049
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Thanks for looking. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today in Orleans.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 174,687 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Headlamps, halogen projector
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Bumper, front chrome
  • CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • Pickup box, Wideside
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball
  • Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

