2015 Chevrolet Sonic

95,657 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT, AUTO, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS!

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT, AUTO, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,657KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9601399
  • Stock #: 23007
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SH4F4193054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,657 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a practical and fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further, this 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is the car for you! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, bluetooth hands-free, power sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, remote start, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $162 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

AUTOMATIC
POWER SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
ALLOY WHEELS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
REMOTE START
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

