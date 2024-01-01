Menu
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

The Chevy Trax is an SUV made for urban life. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 85,600 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

2015 Chevrolet Trax

85,600 KM

$CALL

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

Used
85,600KM
VIN 3GNCJKSBXFL121464

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240519A
  • Mileage 85,600 KM

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

The Chevy Trax is an SUV made for urban life. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 85,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.


Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2015 Chevrolet Trax