$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,600KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJKSBXFL121464
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240519A
- Mileage 85,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
The Chevy Trax is an SUV made for urban life. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 85,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The Chevy Trax is an SUV made for urban life. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and bound for great memories. This SUV has 85,600 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Navigation 50,029 KM $24,498 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Certified 23,026 KM $37,499 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI - Navigation 112,466 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2015 Chevrolet Trax