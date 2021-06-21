Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

87,411 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,411KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7521432
  Stock #: 410738A
  VIN: 3GNCJKSB6FL246445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, OnStar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!

Get the driveability of a compact with the utility of a small SUV in the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 87,411 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $84.85 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Heater duct, rear, floor
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
Onstar
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Chassis, front-wheel drive
Glass, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Driver Information Centere
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside
Console, front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
Cup holders, 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centere position lap belt
Horn, single-note
Display, 3.5" monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays, Ice Blue back lighting
Shift indicator, manual transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

