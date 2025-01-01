Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.</span></p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

186,156 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12347826

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 12347826
  2. 12347826
  3. 12347826
  4. 12347826
  5. 12347826
  6. 12347826
  7. 12347826
  8. 12347826
  9. 12347826
  10. 12347826
  11. 12347826
  12. 12347826
  13. 12347826
  14. 12347826
  15. 12347826
  16. 12347826
  17. 12347826
  18. 12347826
  19. 12347826
  20. 12347826
  21. 12347826
  22. 12347826
  23. 12347826
  24. 12347826
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,156KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB3FT692495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,156 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Trend AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Trend AWD 38,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 59,826 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS 170,024 KM $12,089 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey