2015 Fiat 500
L Lounge - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN ZFBCFACH5FZ034557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels!
The 2015 Fiat 500L has a spacious cabin, a high number of quality standard options and a character of a true Italian. This 2015 FIAT 500L is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The distinct Italian has all the space and character for a good road-trip or even a drive around town with your 4 favorite friends, all of which will be comfortable in the spacious cabin of the 2015 Fiat 500L. With its great fuel economy and high driving position, this pretentious mini people mover has all the traits of a full sized car with with an added dose of flamboyance.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZFBCFACH5FZ034557.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
UConnect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 Fiat 500